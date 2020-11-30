Kelowna neighbourhood to compete for best holiday lights

Residents can vote on the Kettle Valley Holiday Light Up Contest until Dec. 6

A friendly competition will determine who has the best holiday lights in Kettle Valley this year.

If you’ve ever driven through the Kettle Valley neighbourhood in December, you would have noticed it features some of the most festive-decorated houses in Kelowna.

In 2018, the Kettle Valley Neighborhood Association created the annual Kettle Valley Holiday Light Up Contest in an effort to recognize the hard work that many residents put into their decorating.

Now, back for its third year and sponsored by Kettle Valley resident and realtor Richard Deacon, residents can nominate their favourite houses until Dec. 6, here.

A map of the finalists will be posted on Dec 10. Celebrity judge Casey Clarke from New Country 100.7 and event partner Richard James Deacon will reveal the winners live on Dec. 13 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the contest’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival still hoping to light up 2021 amid COVID-19

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

ChristmasHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal Events