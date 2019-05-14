Kelowna Newcomers Club offers mentorship to Vernon

The club will not accept Vernon members, but they will help Vernon start their own club

The Kelowna Newcomers Club, under growing pressure to accept members from Vernon, has offered an informal mentorship arrangement to help Vernon residents establish their own club.

“We’ve recently seen an uptick in the number of applicants from the Vernon area,” says KNC president Jean-Claude Gavrel. “Unfortunately, with the burgeoning membership numbers we already have from the Central Okanagan, we’ve been forced to turn away people from further north.”

Gavrel added that the KNC Board agreed at its most recent meeting to offer Vernon residents guidance in setting up a club for newcomers to that city.

“Our organization has been around for 50 years, it’s one of the oldest such clubs in Canada, so we have plenty of experience that we’re willing to share,” said Gavrel. “At well over 500 members, we’re also by far the largest.”

But the Kelowna group’s popularity comes with specific challenges.

In order to keep the organization at a manageable size, the group’s executive is moving to limit its service area to cities and towns within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. Vernon lies beyond those borders.

Many Canadian municipalities have volunteer clubs whose function is to help newcomers meet other local residents and learn more about their new community.

The clubs typically offer a variety of social functions and activities, from art lessons and hiking to wine tasting and group excursions. The KNC, which is currently moving to adopt an online system for managing its affairs, also holds monthly meetings featuring interesting guest speakers.

While many of the newcomers clubs across Canada are open only to women, the KNC offers its services to men and women.

Gus Boetzkes, a KNC director, said several members of the club have offered to mentor volunteers from Vernon interested in setting up their own club.

“The KNC has been a wonderful way for us to integrate into our new lives in Kelowna,” Boetzkes said. “We feel that we can use our knowledge to help newcomers to Vernon enjoy the same opportunities in their own town.”

All it would take, he added, is a small group of dedicated volunteers interested in getting a club set up and launched.

For further information, contact Gus Boetzkes, at (778) 738-2180 or write to kncpublicity.speakers@gmail.com.

Those interested can also check out the KNC website at https://kelownanewcomers.ca to get a glimpse of what a newcomers club can offer.

Related: Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

Related: VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rutland May Days road and parking lot closures
Next story
Coffee and questions help Okanagan families living with dementia

Just Posted

Accused confessed to police he hit murder victim with hammer

Jurors watch video footage of Steven Pirko telling officers about deadly night

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read