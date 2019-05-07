Licensed practical nurse Chantelle Devost has been taking a humorous approach to the social media presence of the Scrub Kelowna store she opened with her mother Lorraine, a veterinary assistant, last August. (Karissa Gall - Black Press)

Kelowna nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine, even for nurses charged with studying and administering pharmaceutical shots, syrups and pills.

That’s why Chantelle Devost, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who co-owns Scrubs Kelowna with her mother Lorraine, decided to take a humorous approach to the social media presence of their Harvey Avenue store.

Since the scrub store opened last August, Devost said she has scoured the internet for funny nursing memes to post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

READ MORE: B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

Posts parody what it’s like to work long hours as well as weekend and night shifts, and poke fun at what it can be like to interact with the relatives of patients.

“It’s funny because it’s relatable,” Devost said.

View this post on Instagram

👀 👀

A post shared by Scrubs (@scrubskelowna) on

The 27-year-old Sun Pointe Village LPN said that it’s important for nurses to find humour in the mundane.

“I think it’s good, it can bring people together, finding something relatable and help break up your day,” she said of taking a humorous approach to their online presence.

“It’s a hard job mentally and physically. Sometimes, not always, it can be a thankless job.”

View this post on Instagram

Can I help you? 😂

A post shared by Scrubs (@scrubskelowna) on

She said her mother Lorraine, a veterinary assistant, is very supportive of the approach, sharing the posts on her personal pages, and that it has been well-received by other nurses in the community.

“People really like tagging their friends in them, sharing them and passing them along,” she said.

Her personal favourite post?

Devost said it’s hard to choose, but remembered one with a full moon and a spooky font that says, “If this scares you you’re either a werewolf or you work in health care.”

View this post on Instagram

Uhoh… it’s happening! 🌚

A post shared by Scrubs (@scrubskelowna) on

Devost said nurses are also starting to have more fun with their scrubs, adding that her and her mother sell some sets with llama and pineapple prints.

“Now scrubs are a lot more like activewear, lightweight material,” she said. “They’re a lot more fitting and flattering, not so much boxy and blue.”

She also said she thinks Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to May 12, is important.

“It’s good to recognize all the hard work that everybody puts in everyday,” she said.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Licensed practical nurse Chantelle Devost, who co-owns Scrubs Kelowna with her mother Lorraine, a veterinary assistant, says that as a nurse it’s important to find humour in the mundane. (Karissa Gall — Black Press)

Previous story
Big Bike riding through downtown Kelowna this week

Just Posted

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Kelowna nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Kelowna Judo Club celebrates annual tournament

The Okanagan Open had eight clubs compete in fun competitions

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Most Read