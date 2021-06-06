Kelowna opens two parks just in time for summer

Two more Kelowna parks are opening just in time for the summer.

Upgrades to Rutland Centennial Park are complete and the brand new Glenmore Recreation Park officially opened Saturday (June 5)

“As we’ve seen in the past year, our outdoor spaces have become so important to our well-being. Our data has shown that use of parks and pathways has surged in the past year, as people get out and find new places to explore,” said Andrew Gibbs, City of Kelowna project manager.

“This is one of about 85 infrastructure projects City crews and contractors are working on this year,” Mayor Colin Basran said about Glenmore Recreation Park. “We will invest around $65 million this year for projects that maintain, enhance or add to our city properties.”

Glenmore Recreation Park features soccer fields, an off-leash dog park and a paved parking lot. The 11.5-hectare park located at the corner of Longhill and Valley Roads started as an empty field and has been built in phases since work started in 2017.

“To celebrate the opening of Glenmore Recreation Park, we are encouraging residents who visit the dog park to post a selfie of themselves and their dogs with the hashtags #ylwdogs and #dogsofkelowna,” said Mayor Basran.

Rutland Centennial Park now includes a basketball court, ping pong tables, and new landscaping and lighting. The park has evolved continuously since construction began in 2017.

Through four phases of work, the 2.5-hectare park has added soccer fields, an accessible playground, site furniture, a multi-cultural garden and now a basketball court and ping pong tables. Construction on a park washroom will begin this fall.

