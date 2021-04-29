A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Inuksuk Orchards in Kelowna is building a bird condo, and it’s hoping the community will get involved.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a couple of years to put this together,” orchard co-owner Jetta Williams told the Capital News.

Williams is building a ‘condo’ of connected ladders that hold up colourful birdhouses. She hopes it will create a safe home for the birds while saving the berries and the apples from the orchard for visitors.

Inuksuk Orchards looks after the birds by feeding them and giving them water. Now, Williams is trying to encourage the birds to migrate from the orchard to the bird condo.

Every year, Williams finds around 20 bird nests inside her orchard trees. When she sprays the trees, she worries it might harm the birds. Now she’s asking the community to partake in her solution of creating a bird condo.

The orchard asks anyone with extra birdhouses will drop them off for her to add to the project. Her goal is to fill the ladders with at least 40 to 50 birdhouses.

“We’ll put it on the ladders and they can drive by and see their birdhouse,” Williams added. “Hopefully, next spring we’ll start to see the birds in them.”

Williams wants to make it a community project, with pathways and benches for people in Kelowna to stop by and enjoy.

“…Fill it right to the top. That’s my plan, just full of colour,” said Williams. “And then the birds will just be out here singing all the time.”

Anyone interested in donating a birdhouse can text or call Jetta Williams at 250-826-8044.

