Kelowna photographer in the spotlight after winning big

A Kelowna photographer is the one in front of the camera after winning $100,000 in a Luxury Crossword Scratch and Win.

Diane Galbraith was scratching her ticket after purchasing it from Shoppers Drug Mart on Bernard Avenue, when she started to see the winning words.

She said she “didn’t believe it at first,” and confirmed its legitimacy online as soon as she got home. Turns out, her family found it hard to believe as well.

“I showed my sister my screen, she was flabbergasted and her first words were ‘no way’,” said Galbraith.

After sharing some of her win with her family, Galbraith plans to treat herself to a new camera as well as some new bedding.

gambling