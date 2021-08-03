Kelowna Pride Week a go for September

Kelowna Pride is returning this September.

From September 10 to 19, the organization will be hosting its annual Kelowna Pride Week.

Kelowna’s 2019 pride celebrations were the biggest in the Okanagan’s history, drawing 12,000 people from across North America to the city centre to march in support of the LGBTQ2+ community. The pandemic greatly scaled back last year’s festivities and while numbers are not expected to rise back to those heights this year Dustyn Baulkham hopes the community will still find some joy in Pride Week 2021.

“We’re all looking forward to September and Kelowna Pride Week,” said Baulkham in a press release. “But I’d like to assure the community that while we’re excited to gather and celebrate, we will be doing everything by the book, ensuring appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.”

In compliance with provincial health restrictions, this year will see a hybrid celebration. The main events will be live-streamed for those not comfortable with attending in person. This year’s festivities will follow the theme “25 Years of the Pride Movement – The Work is Not Done” and the popular pride march will be held on September 19.

The Kelowna Pride Society is looking for volunteers, sponsors, talent, vendors and affiliate event organizers to participate in the festival as well as facilitate the return of the Trans March and Social. To sign up for any of these roles, visit kelownapride.com/pride2021.

