Kelowna professionals to lawn bowl for a good cause

The 4th annual lawn bowling fundraiser — On The Lawn — will open its team registration at 9 a.m. on March 30. The event, in its fourth year running and proudly powered by BDO, raised over $23,000 for Kelowna-based charity, Elevation Outdoors in 2017.

This year, On The Lawn brings you the same quality event where teams of four head down to the Kelowna Lawn Bowling Club, step back in time, roll some bowls and have a truly awesome time. The fundraiser takes place over three consecutive Thursdays starting July 26th where all proceeds will go towards helping underprivileged youth participate in outdoor sports programs native to the Okanagan — such as snowboarding, mountain biking, sailing and climbing.

“Elevation Outdoors is thrilled to be involved with On The Lawn again for year four,” said executive director, Mike Greer, in a press release.

READ ALSO: LAWN BOWLING FOR CHARITY

“Last year’s event was a great success for us with a big financial impact and an incredible amount of exposure to Kelowna’s young professional community.”

The funds from 2017’s On The Lawn powered by BDO continued to make a significant impact for Elevation Outdoors. A portion of the money raised by the event is now allocated to support each of the programs for 2018, which will all see an increase in the number of young people participating.

Contributions from OTL have also helped secure additional grant money. The expansion of Elevation’s programs is a direct result of the success of OTL in previous years; as a large portion of the money from the first two years went towards securing the purchase of a mini bus. With the bus, Elevation Outdoors can accept more youth into their programs, generating a greater impact in the Kelowna community.

Similar to bocce, where the object of the game is to get your bowl closest to the jack, lawn bowling can be enjoyed by people of all ages — even though it was once thought of as a game for the elderly.

On The Lawn powered by BDO is an event aimed at those in Kelowna’s growing young professional community who are interested in trying out something new — all while making a difference in their community.

Due to the popularity of the previous years’ events, the 26 available team spots are expected to fill quickly. Teams can register for On The Lawn starting Friday, March 30 at 9a.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.