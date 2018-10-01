Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

Rain didn’t dampen spirits during an annual Kelowna charity golf tournament last month.

The annual 9 Wine and Pie event, held on Sept. 21, saw a down pour of support for Her International, a charity that aims to empower women and girls through education.

The sold out event drew more golfers than any year previous and raised more than $20,000 to support marginalized girls and woman in Nepal and here in Canada.

Held at Sunset Ranch Golf Course, the evening included nine holes of golf, a pie contest and of course wine tasting.

Organized by Her International president Kevin Edgecombe, the event went off without a hitch and the fundraising goal was met.

Her International’s mandate is to provide for the advancement of education and educational opportunities for people living in poverty in Canada and abroad, by increasing relevant knowledge, abilities and life skills of individuals and family members, with a focus on helping girls and women when doing so.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
