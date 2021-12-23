Kelowna raises more than $6,000 for Mexican street dogs

Last month more than 100 people and nearly 90 registered dogs with Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence braved the rain to raise money for the fourth annual Santa Paws walk.

Canines and their owners were required to book a time slot for their photos, with the cash donations going towards supporting the Taco Dog Rescue Society, an organization that rescues abandoned street dogs from Mexico re-homes throughout the province.

Now, the results of that fundraiser are in, $6,440.25 was raised for the Taco Dog Rescue Society.

Majic Greenwood and her friend started the Santa Paws event in 2017 and have run four successful fundraisers since bringing in more than $14,000 for animal rescue agencies.

“Dogzies has been a tremendous supporter of ours since inception and we are eternally grateful for their support,” said Greenwood.

