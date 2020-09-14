Kelowna RCMP Const. Warren Ning (middle) is pictured beside cutouts of himself, made in an effort to slow speeders in school zones. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP patrolling school zones in effort to slow speeders

“Wherever you’re going, it isn’t worth risking the safety of a child,” says Kelowna RCMP

Now that school is back in session, RCMP in Kelowna will be regularly patrolling school zones in an effort to slow speeders.

In addition, Const. Warren Ning, a cutout of an RCMP officer, is back on duty.

Kelowna RCMP explained in a release Monday (Sept. 14) morning that const. Ning was created at a local print shop, and his real life doppelganger works for the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

READ MORE: Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

“In an effort to slow speeders, a handful of these reflective, bright-green-attired figures, affixed to portable carts, will make their rounds of schools throughout the district again this year. If you’re driving too fast in our school zones, you have to ask if the officer you see is cutout or the real deal,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, unit commander for the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our students. Wherever you’re going, it isn’t worth risking the safety of a child. So slow down and drive safely,” added Booth.

RCMP reminded the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, and that the minimum fine for speeding in a school zone is $196.

RCMP

Just Posted

