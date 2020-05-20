Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

Missy (left), a seven-year-old Chihuahua, and Cala, a three-year-old pit bull cross, were reported stolen over the long weekend. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.

A woman reported that her two dogs were stolen from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17.

The dogs are Cala, a 3-year-old female pit bull cross with brown, beige and white fur who weighs around 60 pounds; and Missy, a 7-year-old female Chihuahua with brown fur who weighs around five pounds.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 . Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

