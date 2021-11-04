Kelowna residents good tippers, picky ordering take-out online: report

Kelowna diners are among the pickiest in the country, according to an Uber Eats report. (Uber Eats)

Uber Eats has released its third annual Cravings Report and Kelowna topped two lists.

Those who order takeout in Kelowna through Uber Eats are the third-best tippers, according to the report. B.C. took the top three spots for highest tips, with Nanaimo at number one and Victoria at number two.

Kelowna also came in third on the “most picky city” list, topped by Regina and followed by St. John’s. Another B.C. city that made the picky list was Prince George, placing sixth. The picky list is based on orders that had the most special instructions added to them.

Despite being home to active and health-conscious people, Kelowna didn’t make the healthy city list, which features Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Other interesting tidbits from the report include the most popular cuisine for takeout orders, which was topped by Japanese, Indian and Mexican, then followed by hamburgers and sandwiches.

Nanaimo topped the most polite list, followed by Ottawa, Kingston, and Victoria. This list is based on who says “thank you” and “please” in their order instructions the most.

Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto diners have placed the biggest Uber Eats orders on record, with the biggest order priced at $1,600.

