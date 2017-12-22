Missionwood Retirement Staff present YMCA Little Scholars children and teachers with a $4,900 cheque to support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. A full 100 per cent of proceeds from their annual Gift of Giving luncheon was donated to enable local underprivileged families to participate in Y programs.

Kelowna retirees’ feast funds YMCA kids

100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign

The Missionwood Retirement Resort recently held their annual Gift of Giving Luncheon for their residents, guests and members of the communityto celebrate the Christmas season.

And in the spirit of giving, 100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

“Executive chef David Harris and his culinary team provided a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings to over 350 people,” said Corinne Ginther, Missionwood marketing director and lifestyle consultant. “Knowing the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign is dedicated to supporting local kids and families in need is a cause we cherish at Regency Resorts.”

Since 2014, Missionwood Retirement Resort has donated over $16,000 to the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign.

Over 20,000 children and youth participate annually in YMCA child care, camp, youth leadership and health programs.

One in five of these children are able to participate because of the generosity of donors.

For more information on YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, or to donate contact Rhonda at rzakala@ymcaokanagan.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter
Next story
What’s happening

Just Posted

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

Sun and cloud expected in Kelowna

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Dec. 28

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read