Kelowna retirees’ feast funds YMCA kids

100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign

Missionwood Retirement Staff present YMCA Little Scholars children and teachers with a $4,900 cheque to support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. A full 100 per cent of proceeds from their annual Gift of Giving luncheon was donated to enable local underprivileged families to participate in Y programs.

The Missionwood Retirement Resort recently held their annual Gift of Giving Luncheon for their residents, guests and members of the communityto celebrate the Christmas season.

And in the spirit of giving, 100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

“Executive chef David Harris and his culinary team provided a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings to over 350 people,” said Corinne Ginther, Missionwood marketing director and lifestyle consultant. “Knowing the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign is dedicated to supporting local kids and families in need is a cause we cherish at Regency Resorts.”

Since 2014, Missionwood Retirement Resort has donated over $16,000 to the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign.

Over 20,000 children and youth participate annually in YMCA child care, camp, youth leadership and health programs.

One in five of these children are able to participate because of the generosity of donors.

For more information on YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, or to donate contact Rhonda at rzakala@ymcaokanagan.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.