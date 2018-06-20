Kelowna revvs up for Fathers Day

The twentieth annual Boyd Autobody Father’s Day Car Show had over 500 cars, trucks, motorcycles and attracted thousands of people to see what the show had to offer this year.

This year Child Advocacy Center was chosen as the Charity to receive funds from the event. Their mission is to create a safe child friendly environment for youth in need. For more information about the charity you can visit their website www.cackelowna.com

Here are some of your highlights from the show!

Sooo much want A post shared by Patrick Conway (@conway_p) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

Porsche A post shared by dallinhouston (@houstondallin) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.