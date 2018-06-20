Matthew Abery photo

Kelowna revvs up for Fathers Day

The Boyd Autobody Father’s Day Car Show celebrates it’s twentieth year

The twentieth annual Boyd Autobody Father’s Day Car Show had over 500 cars, trucks, motorcycles and attracted thousands of people to see what the show had to offer this year.

This year Child Advocacy Center was chosen as the Charity to receive funds from the event. Their mission is to create a safe child friendly environment for youth in need. For more information about the charity you can visit their website www.cackelowna.com

Here are some of your highlights from the show!

thankful for my father 🖤

A post shared by ∘ sarah joy ∘ (@ssarahjoyy) on

Sooo much want

A post shared by Patrick Conway (@conway_p) on

Porsche

A post shared by dallinhouston (@houstondallin) on

