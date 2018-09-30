Kelowna Runs for the Cure, painting the town pink along the way

Kelowna residents joined the country and raised money to end breast cancer

Karen Hill warms up with Sheri Kuntz-Jackson before the run at Kelowna’s City Park photo:Carmen Weld

The Run for the Cure raced through Kelowna on a rainy Sunday morning to raise money for breast cancer.

Soaking wet, hundreds of participants warmed up, and stormed through the start gate while cheering at City Park

The fundraiser and walk had more than 85,000 participants across the country. In Canada, 1 in 8 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

The sea of pink was welcomed with pink carnations, pink t-shirts and lots of smiles for the annual event that raises funds for research, programs and services.

