Kelowna Salvation Army leaders relocating to Alberta

Darryl and Kim Burry have been serving the Salvation Army scene in B.C. for nearly 18 years

Darryl and Kim Burry have been serving the Salvation Army in B.C. for nearly 18 years, but now they’re moving on to assist Alberta’s operations.

The couple moved to Kelowna with their son in 2003, and have since added a set of twin girls. Darryl and Kim worked for Kelowna’s Salvation Army location from 2003 to 2008 before spending six years at Comox Valley’s Salvation Army. They returned to Kelowna in 2014 to lead the Salvation Army here.

“Kelowna is such an amazing community. We have been so overwhelmed by the support that we have received over our past seven years here,” said Darryl. “We are so deeply grateful for the wonderful friends that we have made, and we will carry each of you in our hearts forever.”

On July 2, the Burrys will assume leadership positions at the organization as area commanders for Alberta and its northern territories division, where they will provide leadership and coaching to Salvation Army pastors and leaders.

Mark and Isobel Wagner are the incoming leaders for Salvation Army Kelowna. The two hail from Toronto, Ont., where Mark currently serves as pastor at North Toronto Community Church while Isobel acts as the leadership development consultant at the Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters.

Salvation Army