Heritage Christian School’s new elementary wing is slated to open in the fall of 2021. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna school says goodbye to elementary campus

Heritage Christian School’s new elementary wing will open in fall 2021

A Kelowna-based elementary school is about to get a fresh start.

Heritage Christian School’s elementary campus has used a series of portables since the late 1990s but now, the whole wing is coming down and the area is being prepared for a whole new building, slated to open in the fall of 2021.

Principal and head of school Paul Kelly said it has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been here since the late ’90s and this building’s just run its course. It’s time to move on and time to get bigger and better,” he said.

“On the last week of school, teachers were walking through the hallway and going through all the emotions. But it’s worth it because we get something new.”

He said students, teachers and families are all excited about the new building.

“We’ve talked about a new building for a long, long time so it’s just so rewarding and exciting to know that it’s finally here. COVID-19 set us back a bit and given us some unknowns, but our board said ‘we have to envision school after COVID’, so we’re planning for that now.”

Now that the old wing is being demolished, students coming back in the fall will have their classes in other parts of the property. Students from kindergarten to grade three will have classes at the basement of Kelowna Christian Centre, the church right next to the school. Students in grades four to nine will be using the high school wing. Kelly said high schoolers will have classes off-campus, but they’re still finalizing the details of where they will be.

Kelly, who has been working at the school for 17 years, said it’s a challenging time but he’s grateful.

“Thank you to our community and our families. It’s not ideal and nobody wants to be in a transition year, but I’m thankful for everyone’s patience and faithfulness.”

READ: ‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

READ: Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

