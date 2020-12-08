Kelowna singer-songwriter supporting local community

Leila Neverland will donate half of all her proceeds to two local non-profits

A Kelowna singer-songwriter is celebrating the release of two new singles and a music video by donating half of the songs’ proceeds to two local non-profit organizations.

Leila Neverland said since the pandemic has put a stop to all of her performances and tours, she instead wanted to focus on helping her immediate community, especially during a difficult time. So after researching various organizations, she decided to help the Syilx Language House and the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

She said many people are invested in helping other communities but often overlook what happens in their own backyard.

“We have people around us who are in more need than us,” she said.

“I think this is the right time to put a little bit of money towards some initiatives that we have right here.”

Neverland said helping the vulnerable, whether it be a nation’s language or young children who have experienced abuse, is more important now than ever. She may have been hit hard by the pandemic as well, but right now she wants to focus on bringing light to others who are suffering.

Neverland’s newest songs, River and Never Give Up, talk about resilience, freedom, and appreciating the world around us. Neverland said she wrote Never Give Up in May, two months into the pandemic.

“I was staring across a cornfield and I just had this realization that the rest of the world, the mountains, trees, they’re all still doing their thing. If we could just somehow attune to those elements and not give up, we’ll be ok.”

“I think if these songs were released in 2019, they would have been received differently. The context, in this case, really transforms the meaning of the songs.”

To buy Neverland’s music, visit this link. For more information on Neverland and her work, visit her website.

