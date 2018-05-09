Kelowna SPCA employee awarded for leadership

Kelowna-based BC SPCA employee is being awarded for her work with the society.

Volunteer coordinator Enjulie Bedi was presented with this year’s BC SPCA’s Leadership Award during the society’s annual awards ceremony in Richmond, last weekend.

The Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals who go the extra mile to achieve the society’s goals, and who lead and inspire others to live out the mission and the purpose of the BC SPCA.

At the Kelowna branch, Bedi oversees more than 200 volunteers, offers regular orientations for new volunteers, schedules shifts and provides training.

The Kelowna shelter is a supported by many dedicated volunteers who, last year, logged more than 12,000 hours on behalf of the animals in need.

Sean Hogan, manager of the Kelowna BC SPCA says Bedi is also a front-line reception staff member who deals with hundreds of interactions with the public, businesses and supporters.

“She is a strong advocate for animals and is the first to pitch in to help, whether it involves caring for a large influx of neglected animals from a cruelty investigation, improving our emergency response for injured wildlife or promoting the welfare of farm animals. She just makes the people around her better, with her upbeat, empathetic and compassionate response to her work.”

Bedi is dedicated to the animals and is a gaurdian of a resuce cat.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.