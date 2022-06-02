(Photo - Contributed)

Kelowna student receives $40,000 scholarship

The scholarship was one of 157 given out across the province

A Kelowna student has been recognized for her scholastic accomplishments.

Kaija Wyness of Rutland Senior Secondary received a $40,000 scholarship from the Beedie Luminaries.

These scholarships recognize promising B.C. students who have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and resilience, said the Beedie Luminaries release.

Out of the 157 people who received the scholarship across the province, Wyness is the only Kelowna student this year. In total, $6.2 million in scholarships was given out.

The scholarship foundation has handed out close to 500 scholarships since it was launched in 2018.

On top of the scholarships, all students are paired up with mentors and offered paid work opportunities.

