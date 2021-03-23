Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna students take top prize with virtual dissection project

The group of Grade 9 students won $5,000 in prize money

A group of Grade 9 Kelowna students advocating for animal rights have placed first in a competition, netting $5,000 in prize money.

Our Voice For Change is made up of local students Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee, Caitlin Mahony and Lucia Nutley.

The team is working with the Society for Humane Science and the Kelowna SPCA for a new way to dissect animals virtually, what they hail as more ethical, informative, and cost-effective.

Each member has been passionate about animal rights for a long time, saying that the Sustainable Development Challenge has given them the chance to stand up for what they believe in and show others an alternative way to learn.

The students pitched their idea on Feb. 24 at the finale of this year’s Sustainable Development Challenge, which gives Okanagan students a platform to talk about projects that will make an impact on the United Nation’s 17 Global Goals.

Their pitch earned them top prize, which the group said will go towards helping their project come to life. The funds will be used for apps, as well as other technologies like models to swap out real animal dissection.

Annabelle Lee said it was nerve-wracking to finally be able to present their idea to a wider audience.

“We’ve been preparing for (the competition) for quite a while and then all of a sudden, it was over,” she said.

“It happened a lot faster than what we were expecting.”

Erin Work said it was a fun experience and they are grateful for the opportunity and that they all have learned to come together as a group.

The group has said previously that non-animal dissection is a more effective learning tool than traditional animal dissection.

“It’s been proven that 88 per cent of students learn better using alternatives over actual animal dissections,” Lexie Pfenning said.

“These alternatives have been classroom-tested to give the same, and in many cases a better level, of education. It’s cost-effective, it’s ethical… it reduces our environmental footprint.”

The group said their next steps include implementing their project at their school, Okanagan Mission Secondary, and hopefully, work with other schools in the Central Okanagan School District to replace animal dissections or at least give students the option to try alternative dissection.

But overall, they said their hope is that other students will see the changes they too can make.

“(Students) can affect their own education. They do have a choice,” Lee said.

“We want to encourage youth to take a stand for what they believe in,” Pfenning said.

“You shouldn’t be forced into something you’re not comfortable with or that you don’t want to do, so we want to give you that voice in our project.”

For more information on what Our Voice For Change does, visit their website.

READ MORE: Kelowna students advocate for non animal dissections in biology class

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Just Posted

Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students take top prize with virtual dissection project

The group of Grade 9 students won $5,000 in prize money

The Black Mountain Irrigation District is issuing a smell and taste advisory to most of its customers. (File photo)
Black Mountain Irrigation District tap water safe despite smell, musty taste

BMID customers are complaining of a chlorine smell and musty taste in their tap water

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Keys in hand. (Pixabay photo)
Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

Crash in West Kelowna. (Image: Dave Ogilvie)
Two-vehicle collision blocks Louie Drive

The incident happened Tuesday morning in West Kelowna

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton police arrest suspected mystery bomber

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

Most Read