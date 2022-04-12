Event is held May 28.

Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society hosts Asian Culture Fair

The event will take place at Grizzly Winery

The pandemic has hit more than Okanagan residents’ pocketbooks and physical health, it has also hampered the sleep patterns of some.

Due to this, the Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society is partnering with the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation to address sleep health and increase awareness about the issue.

During the first Okanagan Sleep Wellness and Asian Culture Fair at Grizzly Winery, Tranq Sleep Care will be on hand to talk about sleep-related health topics.

The event also celebrates Asian Heritage Month, offering Taiwanese food, cultural displays, performances and games.

On May 28, families from all over the Okanagan are welcome at Grizzli Winery to learn more about improving sleep as well as learn more about Taiwanese culture, food, and history. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the Eventbrite page to pre-register for the presentations and the Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society website for updates on the event.

