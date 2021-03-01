Kelowna therapy farm finds new home

The search for a new home is over for a Kelowna-area therapy farm.

Arion Therapeutic Farm owner Heather Henderson said they have found a new property to move into, but the location will be kept confidential until everything has been finalized.

Henderson said the farm will continue to offer unique and educational experiences at the new location, including helping people connect with nature and heal.

“It is a sanctuary for people to interact with rescued animals while learning about a cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle,” she said in a statement.

“It is more important than ever for everyone to get outdoors and breathe some fresh farm air, especially children.”

Currently, the plan is to move in late spring, remaining open for appointments and visitors in the time being.

She said the farm will launch a new and enhanced Airbnb service as well, but the details for that service have yet to be announced.

In September of last year, Arion announced it was selling its current property and was on the lookout for a new one. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the farm to look for a more sustainable property.

The farm’s therapy services had slowed down significantly as many families decided to stop coming for in-person services for safety reasons.

Henderson previously said, she tried to raise money in various ways and cut back on as many of the expenses as possible, none of which helped.

Now, they are looking for investors and lenders to help the “sustainable community project” thrive.

“We are hoping to attract a more philanthropic investor/lender who understands and supports our vision,” Henderson said.

“While paying interest is a cost of doing business, it is a shame a few commercial lenders have profited the most from our volunteer-driven social enterprise these past 12 years instead of local stakeholders.”

Arion will have a moving sale on Mar. 13. For more information on that, as well as hours and services, visit the farm’s Facebook page.

