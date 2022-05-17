Kelowna, West Kelowna Flower Power tours back bigger and better

Gardening experts will be available to answer questions during the tours

Flower Power Garden Tours are returning with nine gardens to explore in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

On June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginner and advanced gardeners are invited to tour gardens that are multiple acres in size, decades in maturity, some that are for quiet reflection and others that keep the owners well-fed.

Gardening expert Ken Salvail, Okanagan Xeriscape Association, Okanagan Master Gardeners, Border Free Bees, and Okanagan Waterwise will be on site to answer any questions.

Members of the artist community will be hosted in the gardens as well.

Early bird tickets are available online.

All funds raised will support Chefs in the Classroom, an edible education program run by the Okanagan Chefs Association.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor keen on keeping green spaces

READ MORE: Spice up your neighbourhood through Kelowna’s grant program

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

garden lifegardeningHome and GardenTourism