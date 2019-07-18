Kelowna winery holds “hot dog” race for SPCA

Dog owners and their pets were invited to the House of Rose Winery for a race through the vineyards

A furry participant in Wednesday’s dog race in the vineyards of House of Rose Winery, with proceeds going to the SPCA. (Brendan Shykora - Kelowna Capital News)

Dog owners and their pets were invited to the House of Rose Winery for a race through the vineyards on Wednesday, in celebration of national hot dog day and in support of the SPCA.

The “hot dog” race was the third event of the Dog Days of Summer, a series of weekly activities at the Kelowna winery. Undeterred by a light rainshower, three rounds of pups took to a 20-foot vineyard track between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. — with some even dressed in hot dog suits for the occasion.

House of Rose has partnered with the SPCA, donating $1 for every glass of wine sold at the race, and $2 for every bottle.

“(That) goes as a donation to help them with the work they do with the community because we think it’s really important,” said House of Rose event co-ordinator Nikhita Dhanday.

Last week’s event saw the winery raise $100 from product sales for the SPCA, not counting dollars dropped into the donation box. “Hopefully it’s higher than that this week as the races should bring in more people,” said Dhanday.

It’s the first dog race the winery has held, but Dhanday hopes to make it an annual event.

“We’re really looking forward to having a whole bunch of dogs here, as our wine shop and winery are all dog-friendly.”

Minutes before the first race, Marnie Boulter and her husband Dave sat with glasses of wine, their dog Softie by their side. They’ve been coming to House of Rose for the past three years, usually on Thursday nights during the winery’s Summer Music Series.

“The owner of the winery approached us the other night and told us about this, and here we are,” said Marnie Boulter.

Boulter said she’s glad to add the dog race to the list of SPCA fundraisers she’s been to.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing … because the more (donations) they get, the better.”

Boulter says Softie came from a puppy mill (a commercial dog breeder), but would rather see fewer puppy mills to begin with and more would-be dog owners heading to adoption agencies. “There are too many rescue dogs that could be adopted,” she said.

“My granddaughter has adopted one just recently, so that’s a good thing.”

As for the race, Boulter was confident Softie would put in a good performance.

“In the dog park she beats them all,” she laughed. “So it’ll be fun.”

The House of Rose will have an SPCA donation box at their wine shop for the remainder of the month. Visit their website for more event information.

