Kelowna woman sets up community ‘seed library’

A resident of the Hall Road area decided to create a free seed sharing system with neighbours

If you have ever spent time in Kelowna’s Hall Road community, you know it’s a tightly knit family.

It’s no surprise that when Hall Road resident Danielle Crowe started her business, she thought to share her extra product with her neighbours.

Crowe’s company, The Guild Gardens, sells seeds pre-packaged seeds laid out on a sheet of tissue paper. The seeds are strategically placed on the paper so that anyone planting them can simply set them down in the soil and let them grow.

Now, she’s painted an old cabinet and created a “free seeds library” for her Hall Road neighbours. The goal is for residents to take seeds or leave seeds as a sharing system.

Crowe said she is a permaculture enthusiast, which sparked the inspiration for a seeds library. Permaculture is a type of land management that adopts arrangements observed in natural ecosystems. It essentially mimics how a forest grows by using principles of fields such as regenerative agriculture, rewilding and community resilience.

When she began applying the permaculture theory to her own garden, she had an abundance of produce and seeds in her garden.

Now, she wants to share them with her Hall Road friends by creating the seed library.

“We’re a family. Someone even put out a plant library in the neighbourhood where residents can take a plant or leave a plant,” she said.

