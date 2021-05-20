Danielle Crowe’s seeds library in the Hall Road area. (Danielle Crowe/Contributed)

Danielle Crowe’s seeds library in the Hall Road area. (Danielle Crowe/Contributed)

Kelowna woman sets up community ‘seed library’

A resident of the Hall Road area decided to create a free seed sharing system with neighbours

If you have ever spent time in Kelowna’s Hall Road community, you know it’s a tightly knit family.

It’s no surprise that when Hall Road resident Danielle Crowe started her business, she thought to share her extra product with her neighbours.

Crowe’s company, The Guild Gardens, sells seeds pre-packaged seeds laid out on a sheet of tissue paper. The seeds are strategically placed on the paper so that anyone planting them can simply set them down in the soil and let them grow.

Now, she’s painted an old cabinet and created a “free seeds library” for her Hall Road neighbours. The goal is for residents to take seeds or leave seeds as a sharing system.

Crowe said she is a permaculture enthusiast, which sparked the inspiration for a seeds library. Permaculture is a type of land management that adopts arrangements observed in natural ecosystems. It essentially mimics how a forest grows by using principles of fields such as regenerative agriculture, rewilding and community resilience.

When she began applying the permaculture theory to her own garden, she had an abundance of produce and seeds in her garden.

Now, she wants to share them with her Hall Road friends by creating the seed library.

“We’re a family. Someone even put out a plant library in the neighbourhood where residents can take a plant or leave a plant,” she said.

READ MORE: Baby bird in distress rescued by Kelowna children

READ MORE: VIDEO – Curious black bear checks out Black Mountain cars

twitter.com

Previous story
Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for protection of grizzly bears

Just Posted

Danielle Crowe’s seeds library in the Hall Road area. (Danielle Crowe/Contributed)
Kelowna woman sets up community ‘seed library’

A resident of the Hall Road area decided to create a free seed sharing system with neighbours

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Kelowna RCMP aims to keep gangs out of bars

Program bans gang members, violent criminals, convicted dealers from participating establishments

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

(Pixabay photo)
Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for protection of grizzly bears

The group revealed that they are working to document the grizzly bear population in the Syilx Okanagan territory

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Construction on 31st Street will be underway in phases until October, but businesses in the area remain open for pedestrians. (Google Maps image)
Another road closure obstructs Vernon neighbourhood

More work planned near old Civic Arena, closure in effect until October

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

Val Day snapped this photo of a rattlesnake curled up beside the outhouse toilet at Skaha Bluffs on May 15. (Facebook)
Rattlesnake curls up beside outhouse toilet at popular South Okanagan climbing spot

Rattlesnakes have been spotted throughout Skaha Bluffs since the warm weather

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)
Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)
Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan hospital district calls for Interior Health to be better communicators

Improved communications sought following earlier funding request

Most Read