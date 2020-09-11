Kelowna woman wins big on Keno ticket

Donna Maruszczak won $50,000 from a ticket she purchased at the Kelowna Husky Market on Harvey Avenue

Donna Maruszczak was surprised when she found her Keno ticket was a winner, and even more surprised when she found out just how much she’d won.

Maruszczak purchased the lottery ticket at Kelowna Husky Market on Harvey Avenue on August 13 — a ticket that ended up being worth $50,000.

She checked her ticket at a lottery kiosk at the Capri Centre Mall when the, ‘You’re a Winner’ message popped up. It wasn’t until later on that she while claiming her prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process, that she learned the significant amount of her win.

The Kelowna resident says she feels “ecstatic” upon receiving her prize and plans to take her family on vacation once it’s safe to do so.

