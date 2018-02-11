Milo and Linkoln Isagawa. All three YMCA of Okanagan facilities will be opening their doors to the community to encourage families and friends to unplug and connect.

Kelowna Y gives free admission for Family Day

The YMCA of Okanagan encourages everyone to unplug and play for Family Day

Family yoga, games, waterslides, crafts, rock climbing, family cycle classes and much more will be available to the public for free this Family Day.

The YMCA of Okanagan is encouraging everyone to ditch the screens and get active together at any of the three facilities they operate in Kelowna.

Access to the Downtown Y, Kelowna Family Y and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will be free to the community on Monday, Feb. 12.

“Each community centre will have different opportunities to connect while playing, swimming, running, splashing and sweating. Friends and family members of all ages will find activities to enjoy together,” stated the Y.

Learn more about activities and times at ymcaokanagan.ca/BCFamilyDay.

