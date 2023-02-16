The YMCA of South Interior BC will have family-friendly activities on the Family Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

The YMCA of South Interior BC will have family-friendly activities on the Family Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

Kelowna YMCA celebrates Family Day

The YMCA of the South Interior BC will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day

Family Day in on Monday, Feb. 20 and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC has families covered.

Both Kelowna locations, the Family Y and the Downtown Y will be free on Monday and admission to H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will be half-price.

While the downtown location will be focused more on individual health and will have no children’s activities available, the Family Y and H2O will have many different opportunities for an active Family Day. Some of the activities include H2O’s waterpark, as well as a bouncy castle and a gymnasium activities.

Family Day hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: 3 former Kelowna Falcons representating their countries at World Baseball Classic

READ MORE: Strong feelings for Kelowna’s Starbright Child Centre delivered to Legislature

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family activitiesKelownaOkanaganYMCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Poverty not a character flaw’: Removing stigma, highlighting services in Salmon Arm crucial

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Paige Janvier and Antuon Bitternose modeling the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society anti-bullying tops that are for sale for pink shirt day (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles

The YMCA of South Interior BC will have family-friendly activities on the Family Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)
Kelowna YMCA celebrates Family Day