Kelowna YMCA celebrates Family Day

The YMCA of the South Interior BC will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day

The YMCA of South Interior BC will have family-friendly activities on the Family Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

Family Day in on Monday, Feb. 20 and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC has families covered.

Both Kelowna locations, the Family Y and the Downtown Y will be free on Monday and admission to H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will be half-price.

While the downtown location will be focused more on individual health and will have no children’s activities available, the Family Y and H2O will have many different opportunities for an active Family Day. Some of the activities include H2O’s waterpark, as well as a bouncy castle and a gymnasium activities.

Family Day hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

