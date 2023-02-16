Kelowna YMCA celebrates Family Day

Family Day in on Monday, Feb. 20 and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC has families covered.
Both Kelowna locations, the Family Y and the Downtown Y will be free on Monday and admission to H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will be half-price.
While the downtown location will be focused more on individual health and will have no children’s activities available, the Family Y and H2O will have many different opportunities for an active Family Day. Some of the activities include H2O’s waterpark, as well as a bouncy castle and a gymnasium activities.
Family Day hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.