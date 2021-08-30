Kelowna YMCA facilities to close for annual maintenance

Members can visit other facilities at no charge if their regular location is closed

YMCA facilities in Kelowna will be closed for a short period of time for annual maintenance.

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility, said marketing manager Jessie Billey in an email. All members can visit other YMCA of Okanagan centres at no charge while their regular centre is closed. Closure dates include:

Kelowna Family Y, 375 Hartman Road: Aug. 30–Sept. 6

Kelowna Downtown Y, 1011-505 Doyle Avenue: Sept. 2–6

H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, 4075 Gordon Drive: Sept. 7–12

For more information, visit the YMCA Okanagan website.

