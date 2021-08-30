Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility, said YMCA marketing manager Jessie Billey in an email. (Matthew Nash/Sequim Gazette)

Kelowna YMCA facilities to close for annual maintenance

Members can visit other facilities at no charge if their regular location is closed

YMCA facilities in Kelowna will be closed for a short period of time for annual maintenance.

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility, said marketing manager Jessie Billey in an email. All members can visit other YMCA of Okanagan centres at no charge while their regular centre is closed. Closure dates include:

  • Kelowna Family Y, 375 Hartman Road: Aug. 30–Sept. 6
  • Kelowna Downtown Y, 1011-505 Doyle Avenue: Sept. 2–6
  • H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, 4075 Gordon Drive: Sept. 7–12

For more information, visit the YMCA Okanagan website.

READ MORE: Mural to bring unity takes shape in South Okanagan

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaYMCA

Previous story
Young Salmon Arm residents raise funds for firefighters

Just Posted

A helicopter surveys the Mount Law wildfire, just above Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
UPDATE: Evacuation order rescinded for Mount Law wildfire

The affordable units are located in an apartment building at 1060 Cawston Avenue and are primarily intended for women, single-parent families and seniors. (Photo by ROV Engineering Consultants)
40 new affordable rentals open in Kelowna

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility, said YMCA marketing manager Jessie Billey in an email. (Matthew Nash/Sequim Gazette)
Kelowna YMCA facilities to close for annual maintenance

The proposed early learning facility will be built on the portion of the property where Alhambra Drive and Hudson Road meet. (Google Maps)
West Kelowna council approves new daycare building at Hudson Road Elementary