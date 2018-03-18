Kelowna’s Community Calendar

Check out some upcoming events, or add your own event to our community calendar

To add your community event to our calendar, go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar where you can also view more upcoming events.

•••

TEDxUBCO will be at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on March 18 at 2 p.m.

At the TEDxUBCO event, TEDTalks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

TEDx is an opportunity for local leaders to come together to create a TED like experience for the Kelowna community. The organizing team is made up of UBCO students, hoping to inspire and engage with other students, fellow leaders, and the surrounding community. This year they bring you TEDxUBCO Unveiling Truths, with the hope that the event will encourage you to dig deeper into the truths of the world that surrounds us and confront truths that may not be comfortable to talk about.

•••

Quilters in Action is March 24 at 2 p.m. at 470 Queensway Ave.

Visit the Needle and Thread exhibition and watch a demonstration of hand quilting in the Hawaiian style by Dianne Kapty, from the Orchard Valley Quilters Guild. You will even have a chance to ask the experts your quilting questions.

•••

Behind the Scenes: Fashion Tour will be at the Okanagan Heritage Museum March 17 at 1 p.m.

Test your style knowledge and take a peek at our fabulous clothing, hat and shoe collections. If you are looking for some food for the heart or just want to relax more please come and join us on Wednesday evenings. We have been doing this program in Kelowna for the past 12 years or so and its free.

•••

The Kelowna Historical Society will host its 70th Annual General Meeting and Dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre March 24 at 5 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. while the guest speaker is Rick Euper who will discuss the history of the Kelowna Fire Department.

Tickets available at Mosaic Books, the museum or call Chris 250-862-2801.

•••

The 4th Annual Peace Walk will take place at Stuart Park on Water St. March 25 at 1 p.m.

This event has been affirmed by the City Proclamation for Kelowna Season for Nonviolence, running from Jan. 30 to April 4. It is the 4th annual Peace Walk held to raise awareness of the need for peace and nonviolence, and the responsibility and capacity each of us has to create peaceful lives.

•••

Need help preparing your tax return?

Volunteers can help prepare your income tax and benefit returns for eligible individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation. Bring your tax information slips and receipts.

This program will take place at the Kelowna Branch of the ORL on selected Saturdays from 12 to 3 p.m.

Available dates: March 24, April 10, April 17, April 24.

For more information on eligibility, please visit here.

•••

There is a Natural Weight Loss Workshop being held at Rutland Plaza 202-125 Highway 33 East on March 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is limited. Call 250-765-1466 to reserve your spot.

•••

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain takes place at the H20 Adventure & Fitness Centre Every Tuesday starting April 1- at 1 p.m.

This no cost six-week workshop teaches skills to manage daily the challenges of living with chronic pain. Ways to manage pain, deal with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and work with health care professionals are some of the topics discussed.

Persons with pain and caregivers are welcome to attend. Registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online here.

•••

The three day BC Interior Jazz Festival brings high school and middle school students together from all around the West to perform and be adjudicated with their Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz Groups, and Jazz Combos. These performances take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre and the Rotary Centre for the Arts on April 12, 13, and 14. Viewing is open to the public.

Admission is $3/day at the Kelowna Community Theatre and free at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. For more information visit bcinteriorjazzfestival.com.

