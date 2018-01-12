Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of some of the events taking place in and around Kelowna

The Rutland Residents Association are hosting its Annual General Meeting in the pool Room at Rutland Centennial Hall on Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

A Big Book Sale for Education in El Salvador will be held at the First United Church at the corner of Richter and Bernard on Jan. 20 9 a.m.

The used book sale in support of scholarships and other projects in a small rural community in El Salvador.

Jazz Café Kelowna presents Cari Burdett at the Kelowna Forum at 1317 Ethel St. in Kelowna on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Soak in Burdett’s sultry mezzo vocals and feel yourself transported into the night clubs of Paris, Rome, Berlin and New York. Tickets are $25 reserve your tickets by calling Anna at 250 873-6141 or email fabulousPR@gmail.com

Amazing Facts Ministries Canada presents a three-night power point in commemoration of the 500th year of the Reformation Oct. 21, 1517, by international speaker Rudy Harnisch.

Martin Luther, the Reformation and Islam will be held at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort (North Ballroom) on Feb. 23 7 p.m

