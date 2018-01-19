Kelowna’s Community Calendar

For our complete community calendar listing, go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar where you can also enter your own event.

•••

The 2018 Okanagan Bridal Expo is this Sunday from noon to 5 at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna.

You can see all the top fashions, news, flavors, colors and designs under one roof with all the best vendors in the Okanagan as well as a fashion show.

Couples can enter to win a seven night trip for two to Rivera Maya, Mexico.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets available at The Wedding Café & Ten Fashions Bridal Boutique, in Kelowna. As well as, Victoria Lane Brides in Vernon.

Visit okanaganbridalexpo.com for details.

•••

Century 21 is hosting a fundraiser for the Easter Seals this weekend.

There is a 26-hour board-game-a-thon which begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with events taking place into the evening. Sunday events include kid-friendly games beginning at 10 a.m.

Events are at Century 21 at 251 Harvey Ave.

•••

Nakulamen is a program that embodies the seasonal traditions and practices of the Syilx/ Okanagan people who have lived as a part of these lands for thousands of years. Each session includes interactive storytelling using costumes, as well as some introductory language, activities/crafts related to the session topic.

Make twine from natural materials, and shape it into a keepsake. Hear the story of how the trickster sn̓k̓lip (coyote) prepared the world for the “People-to-be.” The workshops are presented by Wildrose Native Traditions in partnership with Kelowna Museums Society at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

There are several dates. Pre-register for one or all at 250.868.4836 or education@kelownamuseums.ca

•••

Mystery at the Museum will be held February 12 and 23 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

At night, when the staff has all gone home, the objects, artifacts, and animals have a great time. Using your detective skills, discover and decode clues to help find the missing carriage.

Contact education@kelownamuseums.ca for more information.

•••

Amnesty International’s Kelowna group presents the documentary, The Rohingya: Silent Abuse about the plight of Rohingya refugees being forced to flee for their safety from Burma to Bangladesh Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Following the film, Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya refugee living in Vancouver, will be in attendance to lead a discussion on the film and the present situation.The film will show in Room 14, First United Church Hall at 721 Bernard Ave.

•••

Stages Jazz Quartet will be at The Forum on Saturday, Feb. 3 in an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at the door or text 250-808-7176 to get your tickets ahead.

•••

Treat yourself and a significant other to a special celebration toast and masks fanfare at the Magic of Vienna. Marvel at scenes, historical stories, and charming music that exemplify the heart and soul of this beautiful city of music, arts, fashion, architecture and culture.

For the Love of Musical Treats & Chocolates will be held at the Ad Lib Art Gallery, 3063 Bridlehill Drive, West Kelowna on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

•••

The Okanagan School of Business and Student, Graduate, and Co-op Employment Centre are proud to be hosting their 11th Annual Business Expo and Employment Fair with up to 60 exhibitors attending this year. The purpose of this event is to connect skilled students as well as community members, with the business community in hopes of assisting in filling some of the job vacancies locally and nationally.

The event takes place at the Okanagan College Kelowna Campus Feb. 7 beginning at 10 a.m.

•••

Do you live with pain everyday? Tutt Street Optometry will host a no-cost six-week workshop teaches skills to manage daily challenges of living with chronic pain. Ways to manage pain, deal with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and work with health care professionals are some of the topics discussed. To register or for more information call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online at www.selfmanagementbc.ca.

