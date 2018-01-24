Kelowna’s community calendar

For all of our community calendar listings, go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar, where you can also add your own event.

•••

A boot-scootin’ Western themed night of dancing, live music, games, and prizes, Denim Dancing for JoeAnna’s House will take place at the OK Corral and Cabaret on Jan. 26.

Put the fun in fundraiser and raise funds towards the construction of JoeAnna’s House, a place where families with loved ones in the hospital can stay without breaking the bank.

Tickets are $20, available in advance or at the door. Among other things there are two step lessons.

•••

Young Agrarians (YA) is celebrating five years of Winter Mixers in the Okanagan with two days packed with farming skills and networking at Summerhill Pyramid Winery on Jan. 27 and 28, 2018 in Kelowna.

A partnership with FarmFolk CityFolk Society, Young Agrarians (YA) is the largest new and young farmer network in B.C. that has grown across Canada.

There is more information at youngagrarians.org/okmixer2018.

•••

Join Bob Marley’s birthday bash with The Steadies at Doc Willoughbys on Feb. 2 starting at 10 p.m.

The Steadies take the explosively popular Top 40 sound and mix it with rock-steady and reggae influences, creating what they’ve dubbed, “island rock.” No matter your mood, The Steadies pick you up and carry you to the beach in your mind, the club in your dreams, the place you go to clear your head and dance.

Also coming up at Docs is DJ Invizible on Feb. 3 and Jeru the Damaja Feb. 18. Musical acts start at 10 p.m.

•••

Ballet Kelowna presents a timely and moving mixed program created by some of Canada’s most accomplished female artists in Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women, Feb. 2, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The evening features two world premieres by celebrated Canadian choreographers Gioconda Barbuto and Alysa Pires.

Tickets and info at balletkelowna.ca.

•••

Chamber Music Kelowna is presenting the Gryphon Trio for one performance only, Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Celebrating their 25th anniversary season, two-time Juno award winning Gryphon Trio kicked off their western tour earlier this week with over 12 performances scheduled in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington state.

The trio, violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon, cellist Roman Borys and pianist Jamie Parker continue to impress international audiences and press with performances that “bring out the kind of delicacy and sensuous beauty that’s often overlooked.” (BBC Music Magazine).

Limited tickets may still be available through the RCA.

•••

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the 2018 Spring Lantern Festival at Parkinson Recreation Centre Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Featuring a Chinese New Year dinner (Supplied by Grand 88), a multicultural lantern display, lantern riddles/calligraphic booth/games for children, stage performances and door prizes.

Contact occa@hotmail.ca for more information.

•••

A young man goes missing from a provincial campground while on a personal journey to discover himself. Four people are suspects, despite lack of evidence aside from Facebook posts and the video from the young man’s cell phone but the overzealous detective is undeterred. Was there foul play? More importantly, did someone remember to bring the toilet paper (and the potato salad)? Lucas Myers brings his trademark brand of observational humor and brilliant character work to this examination of the world within a world that can only be found in THE CAMPGROUND, March 16 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

