Kelowna’s community calendar

A series of events in the Kelowna area in our community calendar

For all of our community calendar listings go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar, where you can add your event for free. Here are a selection of upcoming events:

•••

The Kelowna Barbershop Harmony Chorus under the direction of Debbie Parmenter now welcomes qualified women as well as men to join the chorus.

Singles or couples of any age are welcome. The group meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Activity Center at 765 Dodd Rd. Written music and vocal training is provided.

Contact Ted Bajer at 250 764-7624 for more information, or just drop in for a visit.

•••

There is a free Seniors’ Housing Information Session this Thursday that will cover the various housing options available to seniors, including Subsidized Housing, Supportive Living, Assisted Living, and Residential Care. This session is provided monthly. Thursday’s session is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre #102 – 2055 Benvoulin Court

Registration is required for this free event. Please call 250-861-6180 or email volunteer@seniorsoutreach.ca.

•••

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving is a self-management program designed for people who are undergoing treatment or have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer.

The next session is Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at Southern Interior Rotary Lodge (Cancer Society) 2251 Abbott Street in Kelowna.

Classes are highly participatory, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves or have been impacted by cancer with those close to them. Caregivers are also welcome to attend. Registration is required and space is limited, so for more information or to register, please call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online to www.selfmanagementbc.ca.

•••

SMART Recovery for Family and Friends is a free science-based program for people impacted by the addictive behaviour of someone close to them.

The next session is Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the John Howard Society, 1440 St Paul Street.

Modern research shows that there is an alternative to tough love, detachment and rock-bottom that is dramatically more effective than these harsh approaches. Research also shows that family and friends are in a uniquely powerful position to use this approach -CRAFT- to help their loved one find recovery.

The SMART Recovery Family and Friends program was created to provide skills, training and support for individuals using this modern, evidence-based approach.

•••

The White Sails A Cappella Chorus is offering Singing Valentines. For $35 they sing a song, and give a card and flower anytime and anywhere (within reason) in Kelowna. To book, text or call me at 250 717 7969, or email to valentinesingers@outlook.com.

•••

Spring break is just around the corner and here’s an exciting opportunity for Central Okanagan youngsters.

Registration is underway for this year’s Nature Detectives Spring Break Camps at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park.

Youngsters age five to seven will take part in indoor and outdoor activities during the camps which run from 9 a.m. to noon, March 20 to 22 and again March 27 through 29.

Nature detectives will have fun with nature play, crafts and games that will encourage their inner naturalist. Each morning during the camps they’ll discover park trails and ponds, take part in crafty natural activities and listen to stories about animals and our environment.

Please register in advance at the EECO. The cost is $75 per youngster for each Tuesday to Thursday, half-day camp session. For more information visit the Regional District website regionaldistrict.com/parksevents or contact the EECO at 250-469-6140.

•••

Participate in a conversation about Truth and Reconciliation topics with local First Nations leaders.

Okanagan Regional Library, UBC Aboriginal Programs and Services and the UBC Innovation Library have partnered to bring you a series of community conversations. Based on the topics in the free online course by the University of Alberta – Indigenous Canada – this series will link the national context of that course material to local perspectives on these broad and important topics. Local First Nations leaders will share their expertise, and facilitate discussion.

Indigenous Canada: National Context and Local Perspective Speakers Series will take place every second Wednesday from Feb. 7 to April 18, (7 to 8:30 p.m.) at the Kelowna branch of the ORL.

All events are free. Call the branch at (250) 762-2800 for more information.

•••

Join like-minded kids and parents on the first Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to learn to play chess. Develop your skills, and have fun playing with other kids.

This is a free program intended for kids ages 6 and up. Register by phone, online or by visiting the branch.Westbank branch of the ORL is located at Westridge Mall. Call the branch at (250) 768-4369 for more information.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.