Kelowna’s community calendar

Global Citizen Kelowna is hosting a Taste of Home this Saturday at the Mainstreet Centre, 2041 Harvey Ave.

Tastes, smells, dance, music—those are things which remind you of home, wherever that home may have been or how different it is from where you are now. Amazing food at great prices will help you eat your way around the world—there’s a huge variety of authentic ethnic foods, from appies to yummy desserts and everything in between. Non-stop stage show keeps the festive atmosphere.

More info at globalcitizenkelowna.org/events

Telus brings the home of the future to Kelowna this weekend as part of the Kelowna Spring Home Show held Friday and Saturday at Prospera Place.

Join us at the Telus Future Home to experience the potential of a fibre optic network and preview how connected technology can transform daily living. The public is invited to visit the Future Home Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again from Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute Mary Irwin Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, PIGS have spent nine years perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada. On their Left + Right Canadian Tour, PIGS are bringing an epic and rare treat for Pink Floyd fans across Canada. The band will be crossing the country to perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records.

Kelowna MS Young Adults Dinner Group is a support group for people between the ages of 19 and 40 who are affected by MS, including care partners. The group picks a new location for dinner each month; call 800-268-7582, ext 7299 for the location and with questions.

Unplug and connect this Family Day at the YMCA

Get active together for free at three health and community centres Feb. 12. Head to the Y to splash, play, stretch, laugh, sweat, cycle, lift, craft, climb and bond with your loved ones. Whether you are looking to connect with tots or teens, grandparents or friends, partners or siblings, we will have activities for everyone to enjoy together.

Learn more and view times at here.

The Kelowna International Choir Season start-up Fe. 12 at 7:15 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Kelowna

They welcome new members and rehearse every Monday, singing a wide variety of music including pop, gospel, light jazz and so on.

Contact karensigurdson@shaw.ca for information.

The Mission Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is hosting a book club on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. or on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this novel.

This month’s feature book is The Little Red Chairs by Edna O’Brien.

“A fiercely beautiful novel about one woman’s struggle to reclaim a life shattered by betrayal, from one of the greatest storytellers of our time.” – Amazon

Okanagan Master Gardeners Presents Seedy Saturday on Sunday on Sunday March 11, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

This is an opportunity to buy or trade seeds and purchase plants, network with locals who love to garden and participate in garden related workshops. For more information: Facebook.com/KelownaSeedySunday.

