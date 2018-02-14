Kelowna’s community calendar

To view all of the listings in our community calendar, go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar where you can add your event for free. Here are some of the latest entries.

•••

Meet poet and author Carl Hare this Saturday at noon at Mosaic Books.

Hare is the author and creative mind behind the epic trilogy, Odysseus: On The River of Time. Not your typical novel it takes readers on a literary and poetic journey where gods and mortals clash. Game of Thrones meets Lord of the Rings in this harrowing story of survival and courage.

•••

Everyone is welcome to play euchre at Friend’s Pub in West Kelowna. Games take place every Monday year round.

•••

The February meeting of the Canadian Federation of University Women, Kelowna will have Nikki Callaway as their guest speaker. The title of Nikki’s talk is Meet the Winemaker. New members are welcome for the meeting Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Senior’s Centre, 1353 Richter Street.

•••

Ready, Set, Learn is a fun and positive way to introduce your child to St. Joseph Elementary School. New students and their families will have the opportunity to spend a few hours with primary teachers and tour the building.

It takes place Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. Please RSVP to sjkoffice@cisnd.ca or 250-763-3371.

•••

Master gardener and Capital News columnist Don Burnett presents Wonderful Plants and Gardens of Australia at the Westbank Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Feb. 21 6:30 p.m.

Burnett will share images and stories of the wonderful plants and gardens he experienced on a recent trip to Australia.

•••

The Kiwanis Festival of Dance is Feb. 26 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

As part of Kelowna’s 92nd Kiwanis Festival, all performances are free and open to the public. Participants of the festival have their performances professionally evaluated by esteemed adjudicators and have the opportunity to earn awards, scholarships, and the chance to represent Kelowna at the provincial competition in Victoria.

The Kiwanis Festival of Choral Singing will take place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts March 8 at 9 a.m. while the Kiwanis Festival of Classical Voice is March 11. Other events include festivals of Musical Theatre, of Strings and more.

•••

Like people? What about food, wine and beer? Downtown Kelowna’s February After 5 event is Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Earls On Top Kelowna is serving and beer and wine will be from Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery.

It’s Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 28th, so we encourage all attendees to don their favorite pink apparel and support the anti-bullying movement.

For information and tickets visit www.downtownkelowna.com/after5

