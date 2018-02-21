Kelowna’s community calendar

Take a look at some recent listings on our online community calendar

For all of our community calendar listings, go to www.kelownacapnews.com/calendar where you can also add your own event. Here is a selection of recent additions to the calendar.

•••

Amnesty International’s Kelowna group presents Site C- It’s Not Over this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Room 14 First United Church hall with short films explaining the reasons that First Nations in the Peace River area and others oppose the building of the Site C dam.

More information: 250-872-0123.

•••

The Kelowna branch of the ORL will host a talk about the many factors in the cause of various forms of cancer on Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Biologist Jorma Jyrkkanen will explore the role organisms play—in association or as a causative agent— with cancer. From HPV to Schistosoma Helminths.

This free talk is intended for adults and will take place at the Kelowna branch of the ORL. 250-762-2800 for more information.

•••

The Holistic Market and Psychic Fair takes place Sunday Feb 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse.

The theme is Love and Light and there is free admission, door prizes and a grand door prize stay at Sparkling Hill.

More information at holisticmarketok@gmail.com.

•••

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society will hold their regular monthly meeting on March 12, 2018 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive in the Fellowship Room. Visitors are welcome. For more information call Marie at 250-763-7159.

•••

Calling all young engineers, architects and inventors.

Every third Wednesday of the month until April 18, 2018, the Westbank Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library will be hosting free Lego building activities for all ages from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. No registration required.

Westbank branch of the ORL is located at Westridge Mall, #31 – 2484 Main St. (Hwy 97 S). Contact 250.768.3305 for more information.

•••

Ever pondered what happens after the end of this life?

An Open Forum on Spiritual Experiences will be held Feb. 28 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Be part of a group discussion and find out more on spiritual exercises to help you. http://www.eckankar-bc.ca/

•••

The World Community Film Festival will take place March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Center.

There will be 20 plus documentary films to engage, inspire, combat ignorance and apathy.

Free admission, activist tables, food available, donations welcome. The event starts March 1 at Ki-Low-Na Center and the rest of the films are at Okanagan College Friday thru Sunday.

•••

In advance of International Women’s Day (March 8), CARE Canada will challenge those in the Okanagan, including local businesses, community groups, students and residents to come walk in support of women world wide.

CARE Canada Walk In Her Shoes 2018 event is at Mission Creek Park March 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

Join the annual Walk In Her Shoes Challenge and walk/run 10,000 steps in solidarity with women and girls in the developing world who have to walk that far every day to get the necessities of life.

More information on this fun, family friendly event is at www.care.ca/okanaganwalks.

•••

The first monthly meeting of the year for the Kelowna Garden Club takes place March 6 at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Come and renew your membership or take out a new membership for the whole family. Refreshments, door prizes, a speaker and a parlour show will take place.

The club meets the first Tuesday of the month from March June and September to December. More at www.kelownagardenclub.ca.

•••

Central Okanagan Naturalists Club is hosting a speaker at Evangel Church on March 13 at 7 p.m.

Speaker Logan Lalonde will present My Experience at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

This past summer, Lalonde was chosen to embark on a journey to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in New York, to attend the Annual Young Birders Event. It was an eye-opening experience for him and he learned a massive amount about birds, careers in ornithology, and many other facets of moving forward in the avian world.

•••

Family History Forums are sponsored by the Kelowna & District Genealogical Society and the Okanagan Regional Library. They are free to everyone with an interest in tracing their family history and are held in the main floor meeting room, downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

The group will host Organizing Your Online Research & Digital Files Monday March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the main floor meeting room, downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

