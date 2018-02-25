Kelowna’s community calendar

To view all of the items in our community calendar go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar, where you can add your event for free.

•••

Black Press is holding its second Extreme Education and Career Fair at Okanagan College on March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is designed to connect B.C. residents with prospective employers and educational institutions across British Columbia.

•••

The monthly Holistic Market and Psychic Fair is at the Laurel Packinghouse Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

Free admission, door prizes and a grand prize Sparkling Hill stay, Shiatsu massage, energetic and vibrational healing, chakra activations, structural integration, or Reiki as well as palm readers, tarot card readers and psychic mediums.

Find them at at 1304 Ellis St, downtown Kelowna. For a list of vendors or how to register as an exhibitor visit www.holisticmarket.ca.

•••

Soroptimist is holding a welcome and wine tasting event at the View Winery Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Come out for the wine tasting and find out how you can be a Soroptimist and/or supporter.

•••

Raygun Cowboys are playing Doc Willoughbys March 2 at 10 p.m.

A psychobilly punk rock n roll band hailing from the very best dive bars and pool rooms of Edmonton, these ’50s influenced hooligans play insanely high-energy rockabilly with elements of punk and rock ‘n roll that instantly gets people on the dance floor from the first to last song.

•••

Kelowna International Airport (YLW)’s annual Spring Travel Event will take place on Saturday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn how easy it is to plan your next vacation from YLW and get information on flights, hotels and travel packages. There is free parking in the long-term lot (bring in your parking voucher to be validated).

•••

Have you dreamed of becoming a doctor, but worry that you can’t pursue it because of your background, age, or living situation?

The UBC Faculty of Medicine welcomes people from all walks of life to apply for medical school. Join them at the UBC Pre-Medical Diversity Symposium March 3 at 9:30 p.m. to hear from speakers about the medical program, application and admissions process, financing medical school, as well as local non-traditional students who will share their experiences and answer questions.

The event is at the Reichwald Health Sciences Building, Room 129

•••

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Okanagan Centre presents Dark Matter: How to Hunt for the Unknown March 6 at OC in Kelowna.

Dr. Ken Clark of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Queen’s University discusses current and planned experiments in the search for evidence of elusive Dark Matter.

The event is at 7:30 p.m. in room H-115 – CAP Lecture.

•••

The Kelowna Bonsai Club will be holding a meeting Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Lee Valley Tools in Orchard Plaza Mall. They will be discussing the creation and care of bonsai plants. Everyone is welcome. For more information please call 250-869-7736.

•••

The Running Room will be hosting a Secret Marathon 3k run/walk on March 7 for International Women’s Day. Kelowna is one of the 10 cities across Canada hosting the event. Information about the run and how to register is included in the article.

Search Secret Marathon on Facebook for more information.

•••

March break is right around the corner and it’s time to start planning activities that will keep your kids engaged and active while on Spring Break.

For kids aged 3 to 12, YMCA camps offer farm, pirate and creative themes for little ones, and environmental, sport and swim themes for older kids. All camps are fun, active and educational and include games, swimming, out trips and crafts.

Weekly camps from March 19 to 29, 2018.

Space is limited. To register call 250-491-9622. Learn more at ymcaokanagan.ca and secure your child’s spot today.

•••

A Third World Baby Shower and Tea will be held March 10 at 1 p.m. at Kelowna’s Church of the Nazarene.

This community event is to benefit babies who are living in Third World countries. Many of these little ones start their lives wrapped in newspaper. Donations of handmade or newly purchased baby items (newborn to size 2) are being collected at the church from Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until March 3. There is a desperate need for gently-used maternity wear. Donations can be brought with you to the baby shower. All items are shipped free of charge through the Victoria Nazarene Warehouse.

•••

Lenten Lectures is a two-day lecture series, presented biennially by First United Church, designed to bring prominent and relevant speakers of distinction to present on a variety of faith topics. All denominations and all faith traditions are welcome. Pre-registration and payment are required.

Lenten Lectures with Dr. Amir Hussain Oil & Water: Two Faiths, One God will take place March 16

•••

An author signing with Nathan Ripley and Tyrell Johnson is at Mosaic Books March 13 at 5 p.m.

Nathan and Tyrell will read from each other’s novels, engage in a short discussion and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served.

•••

West Kelowna Art Exhibition will take place at the Westbank Lions Community Centre April 14 at 11 a.m. Come and see over 25 local artists show off their creations.

•••

The play Drinking Habits will be at the Rotary Centre for the Arts April 18.

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce.

Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiance, are hot on their trail.

