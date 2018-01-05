Kelowna’s community calendar

Take a look at some upcoming events from the Kelowna Capital News community calendar

Legal 101: Two free information series for imm­­igrants will take place Jan. 9 and 23 presented by KCR – Community Resources.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 is a family class with Sandra Hakanson on bringing parents, grandparents and adopted children into Canada, including tips and hints on preparing applications.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 is family law with Brian Anslow of Glazier Polley, focussing on Canadian family law for immigrants.

All sessions are free and complimentary child minding is available. Please pre-register at 250-860-4911 or Dorothee@kcr.ca.

•••

Join Heart and sole (Vic & Jim) Thursday’s from 7 to 10 p.m. and keep the toes tapping with a well rounded selection of dances including waltz, foxtrot, polka, twostep, cha cha, rumba, schottische, the odd pattern dance and maybe something new. It’s fun and great exercise. For info phone 250-860-4391

The dances are at Parkinson Activity Centre.

•••

Montresor is playing Doc Willoughbys Jan. 6 at 10 p.m.

Arriving on the Kelowna dance music seen just six months ago, Montresor has been making his presence known all around the city. For the second time he will be dropping his uplifting melodic trap/edm and top 40 at Docs.

Lucky Monkey with Sonic Lizards are also playing Doc Willoughbys as Lucky Monkey returns to Doc’s for their first show of 2018 with their new reptilian friends Sonic Lizards, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m.

•••

The Westbank Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is hosting Fraud, Cons & Scams on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Westbank Library as they present Roy Morgan, Crime Prevention Coordinator from the RDCO to discuss scams and how to avoid them.

The event is at the Westbank Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

•••

The Magic of Vienna will be celebrated at Ad Lib Art Gallery on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Guests savour homemade hors d’oeuvres, Viennese coffees and pastries of family recipes handed down from generations, made with heart & soul and with the best organic ingredients. Included as part of the fanfare are wonderful party surprises. To ensure a top quality experience, seating is limited. To register email claudia.kargl@telus.net

•••

Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes takes place Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at the YMCA of Okanagan – Downtown.

The Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes is a no cost six-week workshop that teaches skills to manage daily challenges of living with diabetes. Healthy eating, exercise, dealing with stress, difficult emotions and communicating with your health care professionals are some of the topics discussed. Fun and interactive. All participants receive the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” at no cost. Persons with diabetes and caregivers are welcome to attend. Space is limited and Registration is required. For information or to register call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online at http://www.selfmanagementbc.ca.

•••

People have spiritual experiences regularly, but often dismiss and forget them. Open Forum on Spiritual Experiences will explore the topic at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Find more online at meetup.com/Kelowna-Spiritual-Experiences-Group.

•••

Escape the cold and come into the heat. Take in Kanaval – a Haitian celebration and an all ages event of fun and entertainment Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at 839 Sutherland Ave.

There is a dance with a DJ, games for adults, tweens and teens, a Haitian market and more. Sponsored by Anthony’s Subaru Kelowna, and presented by Haiti in My Heart and Immaculate Conception Church.

•••

Cancer: Thriving & Surviving is a self-management program designed for people who are undergoing treatment or have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participatory, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves or have been impacted by cancer with those close to them. Caregivers are also welcome to attend. Registration is required and space is limited, so for more information or to register, please call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online to www.selfmanagementbc.ca.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving will take place at Inspire Health in Kelowna Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

