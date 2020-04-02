The 2017 BOYD Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show

Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

For the first time in 20 years, the BOYD Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is postponed, due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Given the current requirements for physical distancing, Boyd Autobody and Glass President Methal Abougoush said the event must be postponed.

“We are heartbroken,” said Abougoush. “The goal has always been quite simple. Provide a family-friendly event, surrounded by the driving force of automobiles while raising funds and awareness for a local, family-focused charity organization. And this year, not being able to fulfill that goal or the resulting donation to the Child Advocacy Centre is devastating.”

The last two years’ events have raised more than $75,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) and Abougoush hoped this year would raise close to $50,000 for the charity.

“Boyd is doing what it can to still provide support for the Child Advocacy Centre and we hope our sponsors and stakeholders will join us,” stated Abougoush.

The show would have taken place on Father’s Day, Sunday June 21.

All car registrations will be fully refunded, as well as vendor and sponsor fees. For more information on the event and any updates, visit www.BringItToBoyd.com and click on Father’s Day Car Show or go to Facebook.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Just Posted

Eleven dogs rescued; transported from Texas to the Okanagan despite pandemic

Helping Paws Okanagan rescued 11 dogs from Texas on March 28

FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Company says they plan to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on a “one on one” basis

Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

“Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food.”

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Orchardists face challenges from COVID-19 pandemic

Physical distancing and availability of workers will affect fruit growing operations and harvest

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

HERGOTT: COVID-19 and legal issues

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages

Princeton businesses donate protective equipment to local health-care workers

Princeton’s doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as care providers… Continue reading

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Most Read