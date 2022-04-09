Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill can help with spring cleaning

The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., seven days a week

The City of Kelowna reminds residents that the Glenmore Landfill can help with the outdoor organizing, purging, cleaning, and planting needed to get ready for spring.

The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., seven days a week. It offers a variety of disposal options including recycling, organic materials, and household and commercial waste.

“Residents should note that minor increases in garbage tipping fees are in effect this year in accordance with the solid waste management bylaw,” said Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager. “The cost per tonne is now $102, up from $100 in 2021. However, the minimum charge for garbage loads remains at $12 under 250 kg.”

Also, visitors to the landfill are reminded to tie it, tarp it and strap it to prevent debris from falling out and creating a safety hazard for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The fine for an uncovered or unsecured load is $150.

Compost is also available for pickup at the landfill. OgoGrow and GlenGrow are locally made Class A composts. More information on compost and the landfill can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

