Glenmore Landfill sign. (File photo)

Glenmore Landfill sign. (File photo)

Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill can help with spring cleaning

The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., seven days a week

The City of Kelowna reminds residents that the Glenmore Landfill can help with the outdoor organizing, purging, cleaning, and planting needed to get ready for spring.

The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., seven days a week. It offers a variety of disposal options including recycling, organic materials, and household and commercial waste.

“Residents should note that minor increases in garbage tipping fees are in effect this year in accordance with the solid waste management bylaw,” said Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager. “The cost per tonne is now $102, up from $100 in 2021. However, the minimum charge for garbage loads remains at $12 under 250 kg.”

Also, visitors to the landfill are reminded to tie it, tarp it and strap it to prevent debris from falling out and creating a safety hazard for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The fine for an uncovered or unsecured load is $150.

Compost is also available for pickup at the landfill. OgoGrow and GlenGrow are locally made Class A composts. More information on compost and the landfill can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

Read More: Three former Kelowna Falcons make 2022 MLB opening day

Read More: Kelowna’s Ben Klick to host MS fundraiser in Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGarbagespring

Previous story
Kelowna organizers win ALS Walk of the Year Award
Next story
Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Small Shop Saturday took over Downtown Kelowna on Saturday (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Okanagan College Coyotes baseball suffers first loss of the CCBC season against VIU

Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick celebrated advancing to the second round with forwards John Evans and Elan Bar-Lev-Wise (Photo - Tami Quan Photography/Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors end Vernon Vipers’ season with 7-2 win

Wendy Tarr was last seen on Friday, April 8 at approximately 11:50 a.m. around the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found Saturday morning