Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts Easter dinner

Dinner will take place Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

Residents and guests of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will have the opportunity to be served an Easter dinner, this Sunday.

Two dinners will take place on April 9, at the Gospel Mission’s Leon Avenue shelter and another at the Bay Avenue shelter.

The outreach time will also serve Easter lunch to those living outside. Each meal will consist of ham, potatoes and special treats.

“While others are busy celebrating Easter with their families, many at our shelters and living outside don’t have that option. We are so grateful to our community, and their outpouring of generosity to make these meals and our services possible,” said resource development director Troy McKnight.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s team of regular community volunteers includes MP Tracy Gray who will be helping prepare and serve the 4:45 p.m. meal at 251 Leon Ave.

To donate go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca or call (250) 763-3737.

