Kelowna’s Gospel Mission in need of blankets, winter clothing

The blankets and clothing will be distributed to those without shelter

If you have blankets, duvets, and winter clothing that is going unused, perhaps they can find a home at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

The non-profit posted on social media that they are looking for blankets to use in their shelters as well as distribute to those who may need them as temperatures slowly get cooler.

“Our blanket supply is running dangerously low in our shelters,” Mission manager of volunteers and development officer Sonja Menyes said.

“As the nighttime temperature continues to drop, the need goes up. Many of the blankets that are used in our shelters are taken outside to give to people living rough.”

She added they need single or double blankets that are machine washable and dryable.

The Mission’s shelters remained open throughout the year, which Menyes said has been helpful to those who needed temporary shelter.

Their temporary emergency shelter on Doyle Avenue will be open until March 2022. COVID testing is done at both their Doyle and Leon facilities to ensure everyone is safe.

Besides blankets, duvets and quilts, Menyes said they are also in need of long johns, winter coats, pyjama bottoms and gloves. She said the items can be dropped off at their Leon location or at either their Rutland (125 Roxby Road) or West Kelowna (1747 Ross Road) thrift stores.

“The community has been incredible. We’ve already got a call from a church in West Kelowna that said they’ve collected a number of blankets and they would like to give them to us,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone.”

If you would like to donate to the Mission but are unsure of what you can give, you can make a monetary donation through their website.

