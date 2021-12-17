Volunteer Liesa Howell carries food for the Gospel Mission’s Easter Dinner on Saturday. - File photo

Volunteer Liesa Howell carries food for the Gospel Mission’s Easter Dinner on Saturday. - File photo

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

Dinner will be served at noon on Dec. 18

For the sixth time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is serving a special occasion meal.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon the annual Christmas Dinner will be served at 251 Leon Avenue.

Approximately 700 traditional Christmas dinners of turkey, ham and all the trimmings will be served to people experiencing homelessness at the two shelters. In addition, meals-to-go will be delivered by Gospel Mission’s outreach team to people living outside and to several supportive housing facilities around Kelowna.

Carmen, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, explained that Christmas day is difficult for many who use the shelters.

“Our staff and volunteers work hard to make the festive dinner extra special and beautiful. They offer kind words and listening ears as well as the nourishing food. It is the human connection and sense of belonging that is most important. We ask that people use grace and compassion for people experiencing homelessness. We never know what is going on in each other’s lives. At Kelowna’s Gospel Mission we strive for relentless compassion and are grateful to our caring community for their support.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s volunteer team includes MLA, Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray and MLA Renee Merrifield.

READ MORE: Buy an NFT, help a real dog: RuffLife, SPCA partner to raise funds for animals in need

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

HomelessKelowna

Previous story
West Kelowna students facing middle school catchment shift

Just Posted

Volunteer Liesa Howell carries food for the Gospel Mission’s Easter Dinner on Saturday. - File photo
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

8888 unique 3D dog NFT (RuffLife)
Buy an NFT, help a real dog: RuffLife supports BC SPCA to raise funds for animals

Labour shortages cause service cuts in Kelowna (bctransit.com/file photo)
BC Transit comments on labour shortages in Kelowna

Small businesses in B.C. such as along Bernard Avenue in Kelowna's downtown core will continue to face challenging fiscal times in 2022. (File photo)
Grim 2022 outlook for B.C.’s small business sector