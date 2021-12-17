Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

Dinner will be served at noon on Dec. 18

For the sixth time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is serving a special occasion meal.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon the annual Christmas Dinner will be served at 251 Leon Avenue.

Approximately 700 traditional Christmas dinners of turkey, ham and all the trimmings will be served to people experiencing homelessness at the two shelters. In addition, meals-to-go will be delivered by Gospel Mission’s outreach team to people living outside and to several supportive housing facilities around Kelowna.

Carmen, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, explained that Christmas day is difficult for many who use the shelters.

“Our staff and volunteers work hard to make the festive dinner extra special and beautiful. They offer kind words and listening ears as well as the nourishing food. It is the human connection and sense of belonging that is most important. We ask that people use grace and compassion for people experiencing homelessness. We never know what is going on in each other’s lives. At Kelowna’s Gospel Mission we strive for relentless compassion and are grateful to our caring community for their support.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s volunteer team includes MLA, Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray and MLA Renee Merrifield.

