Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to host annual turkey dinner

The dinner will be held at the organization’s emergency shelter on Leon Avenue

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission continues its tradition through hard times this Thanksgiving season.

Today (Oct. 11) at noon, the organization will be hosting a traditional turkey diner for its current residents. The hot turkey meal will be served at the Mission’s Leon Avenue emergency shelter.

Volunteers have been busy cooking 30 turkeys, 16 hams, and 250 pounds of potatoes. The Mission said they are expecting 500 people who will need the holiday meal.

The meal will be served at the shelter, but outreach teams will also deliver food to multiple locations around Kelowna so people who are sheltering outdoors can have their share.

“We see an abundance of gratitude every day at our shelters and on the streets,” executive director Carmen Rempel said.

“Almost everyone who walks through our doors in need wants to give back in some way, whether it’s pitching in to make the meal, wash the dishes or offer a simple ‘thanks’.

“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of serving those in need. I’m thankful for the support of the community who makes it possible for people to be not only nourished but also to be seen, heard and feel a sense of family.”

MLAs Renee Merrifield and Norm Letnick will help serve meals along with MP Tracy Gray.

If you would like to volunteer at the Mission, you can contact them at 250-763-3737.

