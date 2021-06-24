Kelowna’s Meet me on Bernard event kicks off on Canada Day

Four blocks on Bernard Avenue will be closed until September 6

The lively Bernard Avenue closure is set to kick off on Canada Day (July 1) with the transformation of four blocks featuring artwork, live performances, and extended patios.

The pedestrian-friendly road closure will run until Labour day (Sept. 6) and started last year as an initiative to boost Kelowna’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Meet me on Bernard will run seven days a week throughout the summer with activities and performances scattered along the four blocks leading to the waterfront. Residents and visitors can enjoy a 6-metre-wide pedestrian walkway from St. Paul Street to Kerry Park.

Each block of Bernard provides unique highlights with urban parklets and demonstration areas in the 400 and 500 blocks, expanded patios along Restaurant Row in the 200 and 300 blocks and an abundance of public art woven throughout the street, making Meet me on Bernard a one-of-a-kind experience. Additional seating areas, colourful signage, and more retail shops make this a fun and active place to visit.

Various programs will be available in the Neighbourhood Plaza and Community Square in the 400 and 500 blocks, including Park & Play on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.

Traffic Impact

Starting Monday, June 28, Bernard Avenue between Abbott and St. Paul Streets, Abbott St. between Lawrence and Bernard Avenues, and Mill Street will be closed to motorists until Sept. 7. Cross streets, including Water St., Ellis Street and Pandosy Street will remain open.

Temporary accessible parking stalls and five-minute pick-up zones will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Ave. for motorists’ convenience. To find out where you can park during this time, click here.

READ MORE: Painted pianos hit the streets of Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna residents concerned about on-going alleged underage beach parties

signature

City of Kelowna