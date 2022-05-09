Kelowna’s Orchard Valley Quilters celebrate 40 years

Guild hosts first show in about five years

Orchard Valley Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild celebrated its 40th anniversary with a quilt show over Mother’s Day weekend 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild celebrated its 40th anniversary with a quilt show at Okanagan Mission Community Hall on May 7-8.

The theme of the show was ‘roots, branches, and leaves’.

Show Chair Margaret Frisque said this was the guild’s first show in about five years.

“There’s 56 in our guild this season. I would say at least 40 of them put one or more quilts in.”

Frisque said there were 122 quilts on display of various shapes, sizes, and colours.

The show had many sewn and quilted items available for purchase and attendees could enter for raffle prizes.

“I joined the guild in 2004 and I just like it,” Frisque said when asked why she enjoys being part of the group. “I’ve met so many other like-minded women. We’ve had bus trips, we take classes together.”

Aside from taking classes together, Frisque noted that the guild goes into high schools to teach students to quilt and donates quilts every year to Kelowna General Hospital’s newborn intensive care unit.

“One student, her mom had received a quilt when the student was born. 16 years and she still has the quilt, and there she was in the home economics class making a quilt to donate to the hospital.”

The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild meets Tuesday mornings at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall. Frisque encourages anyone interested in membership to drop in.

