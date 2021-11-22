Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre extends free access for flood evacuees

All visitors must also be fully vaccinated to use the fitness centre

Ronda Caron took this photo of the flood in Princeton. (Facebook)

The Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna is welcoming those who have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding in B.C. communities, to use the facility free of charge, including the fitness and aquatics areas.

Drew Petrie, administration and business services manager at Parkinson Recreation Centre, said many people are staying in the city who are dealing with challenges caused by flooding and that the centre wanted to help those who are displaced feel a bit more at ease during their time in Kelowna.

Evacuees from displaced communities, including Merritt and Lytton, will simply need to present ID with proof of residence including their photo and home address to receive access at no cost.

All visitors must also be fully vaccinated to use the fitness centre at Parkinson Recreation Centre, in compliance with provincial health orders. Learn more about safety measures in place at recreation facilities at kelowna.ca/recreation.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s city staff in Merritt to assist with water systems following flood

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. windstormBC FloodCity of KelownaPrinceton